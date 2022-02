Zelenskyy Denies He Is Calling On Ukraine’s Army To Surrender

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has denied fake information spread throughout social media on his alleged order for the Armed Forces of Ukraine to surrender.

Zelenskyy has written this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He said that having Dim Z Khimerami as a background near the Presidential Office’s building as a proof he was staying in Kyiv.

As Ukrainian News earlier reported, overnight into Saturday, Zelenskyy warned that this night will be complicated and added it was very important to stand that night.

He also said about an agreement with the world leaders about new considerable aid for Ukraine.