An unmanned vehicle runs for tests at the Beijing-Tianjin Zhongguancun tech town in Tianjin, north China. Photo by Xinhua/Sun Fanyue.

China's national high-tech zones have shown strong anti-risk ability and growth momentum, a Chinese official said at a press conference. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

"The annual revenue of the country's 169 state-level high-tech zones is expected to exceed ¥48 trln (about $7.6 trln) in 2021, up about 12% year on year", – said Shao Xinyu, vice minister of science and technology.

"According to initial estimate, profits from these high-tech zones totaled ¥4.2 trln, a year-on-year increase of about 17%", – Shao added.

He also noted that the national high-tech zones have contributed about 13% of China's GDP with only 0.1% of the country's land area.