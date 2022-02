Most Problematic Situation In South, Fierce Battles Taking Place Near Kherson - Zelenskyy

The most problematic situation with the rebuff of Russian aggression at the moment is in the south of Ukraine, Ukrainian troops are fighting fierce battles near Kherson.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this in an address to Ukrainians, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The most problematic situation today is in our south. Our troops are fighting fierce battles near the outskirts of Kherson, the enemy is pressing from the occupied Crimea, trying to advance towards Melitopol," the President said.

He said that at the moment the Ukrainian army, border guards, police forces and special services have stopped the attacks of the enemy.

In the north of the country, the enemy is slowly advancing in Chernihiv region, but it is being held back, a reliable defense has been formed in Zhytomyr region.

The enemy landing in Hostomel, Kyiv region, is blocked, the troops received an order for destruction.

Zelenskyy said that Ukrainian troops had losses, but did not name them.

He added that Russian fighters were taken prisoner, to those who surrendered, Ukrainian doctors, if necessary, provide assistance, many Russian aircraft and armored vehicles were destroyed.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russian troops attacked the state border of Ukraine from Russia and Belarus around 5:00 a.m. on February 24.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy introduced martial law in Ukraine from 5:30 a.m. on February 24 for 30 days - until March 27.