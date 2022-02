The Office of the President reports that four ballistic missiles have been hit on Ukraine from the territory of Belarus.

Adviser to the Head of the Office of the President Mykhailo Podoliak said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Podoliak noted that all this should be recorded, as this is legal evidence of Russia's powerful war against Ukraine with the help of Belarus.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Office of the President considers it possible that the enemy could try to get into the government quarter in Kyiv.