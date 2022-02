All facilities of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant and the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone have been taken under the control of Russian armed groups.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Unfortunately, I have to report that as of now the Chornobyl Zone, the so-called Exclusion Zone and all the facilities of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant have been taken under control by Russian armed groups," he said.

There are currently no victims and injured, according to the leadership of the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone and the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant.

Further information will be specified.

Shmyhal said that he, together with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, works in Kyiv, the Cabinet of Ministers also works in the capital, and none of them is going to leave their jobs.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russian troops attacked the state border of Ukraine from Russia and Belarus around 5:00 a.m. on February 24.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy introduced martial law in Ukraine from 5:30 a.m. on February 24 for 30 days - until March 27.