Health Minister Viktor Liashko says Russia is shelling hospitals.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Liashko said earlier that the healthcare system is ready for any emergency events.

On February 24 at 5:00 a.m., Russia launched missile and bomb attacks on Ukrainian airfields in Boryspil (Kyiv region), Ozerne (Zhytomyr region), Kulbakyne (Mykolaiv region), Chuhuiv (Kharkiv region), Kramatorsk (Donetsk region), Chornobaivka (Kherson region), military objects of the Armed Forces and began shelling the territory and settlements of Ukraine along the state border.