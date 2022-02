Anton Heraschenko, adviser to the Minister of Interior Affairs Denys Monastyrskyi, says that the troops of the invaders from the territory of Belarus entered the zone of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant.

He wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Important information about the Russian invasion! The troops of the invaders from the territory of Belarus entered the zone of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant. The National Guardsmen guarding the repository of unsafe radioactive waste are putting up stubborn resistance," Heraschenko wrote.

According to him, if the storage of nuclear waste is destroyed as a result of artillery attacks by the occupiers, then radioactive dust can cover the territories of Ukraine, Belarus and the countries of the European Union.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Heraschenko said that a bridge across the Inhulets River had been bombed in Kryvyi Rih.