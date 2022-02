The State Border Guard Service reports that Zmiinyi Island in the Black Sea was attacked from Russian ships.

The press service of the State Border Guard Service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Zmiinyi Island was attacked from Russian ships... The occupiers fired at the island from barreled ship weapons. The border guards and the Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding the line," the statement says.

It is noted that in the area of ​​the island there are two ships of the Black Sea Fleet of Russia - Moskva and Vasily Bykov.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Odesa Regional State Administration states killing of 18 people due to an attack by the Russian military on a military unit in Odesa region.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia had carried out strikes on the military infrastructure of Ukraine and on border guards, and stressed that the authorities were imposing martial law throughout Ukraine.