Chinese embassy in Ukraine warns nationals to stay inside, and put Chinese flags on their cars for safety

The Chinese embassy in Ukraine released a warning for its citizens in the country, urging them to place the Chinese flag on their vehicles for safety. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

"The situation in Ukraine has deteriorated dramatically. There have been bombings in multiple cities, and the military operations are under way", – said the statement from the embassy. It urged citizens to stay home and away from windows or glass, warning "serious riots" may happen on the streets.

It added that if Chinese nationals are driving on the roads, "the Chinese national flag can be affixed to the visible part of the car body."

It also asked Chinese nationals to pay close attention to the situation, stay in contact with overseas Chinese organizations, and to "extend a helping hand to each other to reflect the image of the Chinese people and the strength of China."