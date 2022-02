Curfew From 10 PM To 7 AM Introduced In Kyiv, Public Transport Will Not Work During Curfew - Klitschko

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, announced the introduction of a curfew in Kyiv.

He announced this on the air of the Ukraine 24 TV channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

However, he did not specify the time of the curfew.

Klitschko said that the situation in Kyiv is under control, but there is a possibility of terrorist groups appearing.

Klitschko noted that at the moment, exit from Kyiv and entry into the capital is not limited.

He added that at key entrances to Kyiv, roads would be blocked with concrete slabs and structures that would prevent heavy vehicles such as tanks from passing through.

Klitschko said that at the moment the infrastructure of Kyiv is working without interruption, and all public transport is also working.

Although the number of public transport has been reduced, it is now loaded with passengers by a third.

Kyiv canceled classes in schools and the work of kindergartens.

Now there is conscription under the accelerated procedure into the territorial defense of the capital.

Bomb shelters in the event of a threat of bombing should all be open and sirens should operate.

All deep underground stations in Kyiv can also be used as bomb shelters.

According to the calculations of the Kyiv authorities, two million people can take refuge in the capital's bomb shelters.

Klitschko noted that he considers the likelihood that missiles or planes will bombard Kyiv and the civilian population to be low.

"Friends! Kyiv is introducing a curfew from today. It will be in effect from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. This is a forced step, but in the current conditions of military aggression and martial law, it is necessary for the safety of the residents of the capital," the Mayor wrote on Telegram.

According to him, public transport will not work during the curfew.

“A request to all Kyivans to return home on time. If it is absolutely necessary to move around the city during curfew, in particular, shift workers of critical infrastructure enterprises must have identification documents with them,” the Mayor wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russian troops attacked the state border of Ukraine from Russia and Belarus around 5:00 a.m. on February 24.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy introduced martial law in Ukraine from 5:30 a.m. on February 24 for 30 days - until March 27.

On February 24, Kyiv canceled the work of schools, kindergartens, medical institutions work in an enhanced mode, and travel in transport is free.