5 People Killed In Crash Of Military Aircraft Of Armed Forces Of Ukraine In Obukhivskyi District Of Kyiv Regio

Five people were killed as a result of the crash of a military aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Obukhivskyi district of Kyiv region.

The press service of the State Emergency Service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

From the State Emergency Service, 37 people and eight pieces of equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russian troops attacked the state border of Ukraine from Russia and Belarus around 5:00 a.m.