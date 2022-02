President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposes to the Verkhovna Rada to approve a decree on general mobilization.

The press service of the Parliament has said this in a statement on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The bill on the approval of the Decree of the President of Ukraine "On general mobilization" (No. 7113) has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine," the statement says.

At the same time, it is not listed among the registered bills on the website of the Verkhovna Rada.

Accordingly, there is no text of the document itself.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 24 at 5:00 a.m., Russia launched missile and bomb attacks on Ukrainian airfields in Boryspil (Kyiv region), Ozernyi (Zhytomyr), Kulbakine (Mykolaiv), Chuhuiv (Kharkiv region), Kramatorsk (Donetsk region), Chornobaivka (Kherson region), military facilities of the Armed Forces and began shelling the territory and settlements of Ukraine along the state border.