The Office of the President states about 40 killed and 20 wounded among the Ukrainian military men and up to 10 killed among the civilian population.

Oleksii Arestovich, Advisor to the Head of the Office, announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russian military have moved 10-20 kilometers into the territory of Ukraine towards Chernihiv, however, Kyiv is strongly protected.