Russian Troops Went To Break Through State Border In Kyiv Region

Russian troops went to break through the state border in Kyiv region.

The press service of the State Border Guard Service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In Kyiv region, Russian troops went to break through the state border. The enemy's military equipment entered through the Vilcha checkpoint. The border guards, together with the Ukrainian military, accepted the battle," the statement says.

Besides, at the place of deployment of the department of the border service Mlachevka of the Zhytomyr detachment, shelling was carried out from the Grad multiple launch rocket systems.

It is noted that the border units, depending on the situation, are redeployed to reserve positions and operate in cooperation with the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the National Guard.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russian troops attacked the state border of Ukraine from Russia and Belarus around 05:00 a.m.