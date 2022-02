Russia Hit Military Facility In Brovary With 2 Cruise Missiles, Strike Possible On Objects In Kyiv - Arestovyc

Russia hit a military facility in Brovary with two cruise missiles, a strike is possible on objects in Kyiv.

Adviser to the Head of the Office of the President Oleksii Arestovych said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Arestovych admits that there may be 3-4 such strikes for the day.

In his opinion, civilian objects are unlikely to be affected, since the purpose of the Russian Federation are strategic objects.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Office of the President states about 40 killed and 20 wounded among the Ukrainian military men and up to 10 killed among the civilian population.