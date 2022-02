President Volodymyr Zelenskyy along with President of the United States Joseph Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, President of the European Council Charles Michel, President of Poland Andrzej Duda, and President of the Republic of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda are starting creating anti-Putin coalition.

He said this in a video footage, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Zelenskyy noted he called on the world leaders to enact all possible sanctions, start large-scale defense support, and shut Ukraine’s airspace.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russian troops attacked Ukraine’s state border from the side of Russia and Belarus at about 5 a.m.