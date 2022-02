Territorial Defense Participants Will Be Able To Obtain Permit For Hunting Weapons Under Accelerated Procedure

Territorial defense participants will be able to obtain a permit for hunting weapons under an accelerated procedure.

Deputy Head of the National Police Oleksandr Fatsevych said this during a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Participants of the territorial defense will be able to obtain a permit for hunting weapons under an accelerated procedure," he said.

Fatsevych also noted that the total number of registered weapons, gas pistols and revolvers among citizens is more than 1,200,000 units.

More than 709,000 owners of firearms and more than 250,000 owners of special equipment are registered.

"In February 2021, the authorized units issued about 10,000 permits for the purchase of various types of weapons. And for the same period of this year - more than 10,300 such permits," the representative of the National Police said.

He noted that people who will defend the country as part of the territorial defense will be able to obtain weapons permits under an accelerated procedure.

"The corresponding instruction allows us not to provide us with some documents, for example, about passing training or special checks. Also, each member of the volunteer formation, according to the law, must present a certificate of good conduct. If he is a member of the territorial defense and has a certificate, the arms control units will put priority and work out these documents much faster, and then they will give permission as soon as possible," he said.

At thay, the Deputy Head of the National Police noted that at present there are no such appeals from members of the territorial defense.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Police notes an increase in the demand for weapons among citizens.