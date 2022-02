State Of Emergency Imposition Will Help To Better Deal With Russian Agents And Sabotage - SSU

The Security Service of Ukraine says that the imposition of a state of emergency will help to better deal with Russian agents and sabotage.

The Ukrainian News Agency was informed about this by the SSU.

The department said that the decision of the authorities to temporarily introduce a state of emergency throughout Ukraine is necessary and balanced.

"The escalation in the east is accompanied by attempts to undermine society due to panic, cyber attacks, information and psychological operations, the activation of Russian agents of influence and sabotage groups, etc. All these destabilizing factors are under the special attention of the SSU. And the introduction of a state of emergency provides additional tools to neutralize them, improve the protection of critical infrastructure and public order, prevent sabotage, and counter other manifestations of hybrid warfare," the SSU said.

At that, the SSU noted that the introduction of a state of emergency does not mean that the life of citizens will become more difficult, and all the mechanisms provided for by law will be immediately applied.

The department reported that each region of Ukraine has its own security specifics.

The SSU also stressed that as soon as there is no need for a state of emergency, it will immediately be canceled.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has decided to declare a state of emergency throughout Ukraine, except for Luhansk and Donetsk regions.