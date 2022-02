Police To Intensify Search Of Citizens, Their Belongings And Cars During State Of Emergency, No Curfew To Be I

The police will intensify the inspection of citizens, their belongings and cars during the state of emergency, but they are not going to impose a curfew.

Ukrainian News Agency was informed about this by the National Police.

"We will act as prescribed by law... We will strengthen patrols, personal searches of persons, things, cars, and so on," the Ministry said.

At that, the National Police added that they are not going to impose a curfew, since this is not the competence of the police.

"This is not a matter of our competence. Curfew is the competence of local bodies (authorities)," the police said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Security Service of Ukraine says that the imposition of a state of emergency will help to better deal with Russian agents and sabotage.

The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has decided to introduce a state of emergency throughout Ukraine, except for Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov says that during the state of emergency in Ukraine, traffic restrictions and checks of citizens' documents are possible.