Imposition Of State Of Emergency Will Not Affect Lives Of Citizens And Work Of Businesses - Shmyhal

The imposition of a state of emergency will not affect the lives of citizens and the work of businesses.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on Wednesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In order to strengthen security in all regions, strengthen our readiness for possible further aggression, the National Security and Defense Council proposed to impose a state of emergency and sign a corresponding decree by the President of Ukraine, which will be valid throughout Ukraine. This, first of all, will allow our military and law enforcement officers to better control the situation. It will not affect the lives of people and the work of business in any special way," Shmyhal said.

The Prime Minister added that the imposition of a state of emergency is Ukraine's readiness to quickly respond to any challenges and scenarios.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Security and Defense Council decided to impose a state of emergency throughout Ukraine.