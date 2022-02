President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree on the imposition of a state of emergency throughout Ukraine, except for Donetsk and Luhansk regions, from 12:00 a.m. on February 24 for 30 days.

This is evidenced by Decree No. 61, posted on the page of Bill No. 7108 "On Approval of the Decree of the President of Ukraine "On Imposing a State of Emergency in Certain Regions of Ukraine" on the website of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the document, it was signed on February 23 and comes into force together with the above bill after its adoption.

At that, the bill notes that it comes into force from the day of its publication.

Thus, according to the decree, a state of emergency is introduced from 12:00 a.m. on February 24, 2022 on the territory of Vinnytsia, Volyn, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Zakarpattia, Zaporizhia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Poltava, Rivne, Sumy, Ternopil, Kharkiv, Kherson, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, Chernivtsi, Chernihiv regions and the city of Kyiv.

In connection with the introduction of a state of emergency and in accordance with the decree of the head of state, the following measures may be applied:

- establishment of a special regime of entry and exit, restriction of freedom of movement (if necessary);

- restriction of movement and inspection of vehicles (if necessary);

- strengthening the protection of public order and facilities that ensure the vital activity of the population;

- prohibition of mass events;

- a ban on holding rallies;

- temporary or permanent evacuation of citizens from places dangerous for living with the provision of stationary or temporary living quarters;

- imposition of a curfew (a ban on staying on the streets and public places without special passes during the established hours, if necessary);

- verification of documents of citizens, in necessary cases - personal search, inspection of things, cars, luggage and cargo, office premises and housing of citizens;

- a ban on conscripts, those liable for military service and reservists to change their place of residence without notifying the relevant authorities;

- restriction or temporary ban on the sale of weapons, chemicals, alcoholic beverages;

- temporary seizure of registered firearms and cold steel and ammunition from citizens; from enterprises - educational military equipment, explosives, radioactive substances;

- a ban on the production and distribution of information materials that can destabilize the situation;

- regulation of the work of civilian television and radio programs;

- special rules for using communications and transmitting information through computer networks (if necessary);

- raising, in the manner prescribed by the Constitution and laws, the issue of banning the activities of political parties and public organizations in the interests of national security.

Measures to implement and ensure the operation of the state of emergency are assigned to the executive authorities, local governments and the relevant military commands.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Wednesday, the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) decided to declare a state of emergency throughout Ukraine, except for Luhansk and Donetsk regions.