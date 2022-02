Ukraine Considering Russia's Recognition Of LPR And DPR And Decision To Use Armed Forces Abroad As Act Of Arme

Ukraine is considering Russia's recognition of the self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk "People's Republics" and the decision to use the Armed Forces abroad as an act of armed aggression.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On February 22, the Federation Council of the Russian Federation allowed the use of the Russian Armed Forces abroad under the pretext of "protecting" the Russian population in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

"Recognition and support by Moscow of the so-called L/DNR in violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine are internationally illegal and are regarded by Ukraine as an act of armed aggression," the statement says.

It is noted that international law prohibits aggression, and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine are provided and guaranteed by the fundamental norms and principles of international law and a number of fundamental international instruments, including the UN Charter, the Helsinki Final Act of the Conference on Security and Cooperation in Europe of 1975, the Memorandum in connection with Ukraine's accession to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons of 1994, Russia's numerous obligations under bilateral agreements between Ukraine and the Russian Federation.

Ukraine calls on the international community to take immediate and tough measures against the aggressor.

The lack of decisive action on the part of the international community only unties the hands of the Kremlin.

If it is not possible to stop Russian aggression in Ukraine today, tomorrow the military power of the Russian Federation will be used in any region of the world.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Federation Council gave permission for Russia to use the Armed Forces outside the Russian Federation.