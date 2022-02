IMF Mission Will Start Discussing Revision Of Stand-By Program With Ukraine Online From February 23

The mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will start discussing the revision of the stand-by program with Ukraine online from February 23.

The Permanent Representative of the IMF in Ukraine, Vagram Stepanyan, has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The IMF mission, headed by Ivanna Vladkova-Gollar, is starting discussions today with the Ukrainian authorities on the second revision of the IMF-supported program. Mission meetings will be held online," he said.

No further information is being reported.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on February 8, Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko said that he hoped for the arrival of an International Monetary Fund mission to Ukraine in the near future.

On November 22, 2021, the IMF Board of Directors approved the completion of the first review of the stand-by program and the allocation of a tranche of USD 700 million to Ukraine.

In addition, the IMF extended the program until the end of June 2022.

An 18-month stand-by program with Ukraine with access to 3.6 billion special drawing rights (equivalent to about USD 5 billion) was approved on June 9, 2020 to provide balance of payments and budget support as Ukrainian authorities grapple with the fallout from the pandemic COVID-19.

The previous program ended on December 8, 2021.