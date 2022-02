Ukraine has recalled Charge d'Affaires in Russia Vasyl Pokotylo to Kyiv for consultations.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In connection with the adoption by the leadership of the Russian Federation of illegal decisions to recognize the "independence" of the quasi-entities created by it in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine - the so-called Luhansk People's Republic and Donetsk People's Republic, Charge d'Affaires ad interim for Ukraine in the Russian Federation Vasyl Pokotylo was summoned to Ukraine for consultations," the statement says.

Ukraine has not had an ambassador to Russia since 2014.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 21, Putin made a decision on the appeal to him from the State Duma and the leadership of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics for their recognition.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is considering severing diplomatic relations with Russia, a proposal was made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.