The State Duma of the Russian Federation ratified the treaties with the so-called "Donetsk People's Republic" and "Luhansk People's Republic".

This is evidenced by a meeting of the State Duma on Tuesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

399 members of the State Duma unanimously voted for the ratification of the agreements.

The State Duma also made amendments so that the ratifications would not take effect in 10 days, but as soon as possible.

Earlier, on February 22, the illegal "parliaments" in ORDLO "ratified" the treaties "on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance" with Russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Putin instructed the Russian Defense Ministry to ensure "peacekeeping" in the LPR and DPR.