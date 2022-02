President Volodymyr Zelenskyy intends to consider breaking off diplomatic relations with the Russian Federation.

He announced this during a joint briefing with President of Estonia Alar Karis on Tuesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“By the way, I received a request from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to consider the issue of breaking off diplomatic relations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation. Right after our press conference, I will watch and work on this issue,” the head of state said.

Zelenskyy noted that, in general, effective steps are being worked out by Ukraine regarding the escalation by Russia.

The President used the term "legal aggression" in relation to the actions of the Russian Federation, which provides the foundation for escalation on the part of the Russian Federation and militants.

At the same time, the head of state calls on Russia to resolve the issue through dialogue and noted that Ukraine is ready to resolve the issue through negotiations at any platforms.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin has made a decision on the appeal to him from the State Duma and the leadership of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk "People's Republics" for their recognition and instructed the Russian Ministry of Defense to ensure "peacekeeping" in the LPR and DPR.