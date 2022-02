Martial Law To Be Introduced In Case Of Large-Scale Invasion - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that martial law would be introduced in the case of a large-scale invasion.

He said this during a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Regarding the state of war, it's very simple. This issue is clear to us, we believe that there will be no powerful war against Ukraine and there will be no wide escalation by the Russian Federation. If it does, then martial law will be introduced," the statement says.

He also noted that Ukraine is ready to negotiate with the Russian Federation, but in the case of a large-scale attack, there will be martial law.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the Russian Defense Ministry to ensure "peacekeeping" in the LPR and DPR.

On February 14, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov saw no reason to introduce martial law to regulate the informational atmosphere around Ukraine.