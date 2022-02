The State Maritime and River Transport Service states that the access of vessels to the seaports of Ukraine in the Black Sea has been resumed.

The State Maritime and River Transport Service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to the State Hydrography state institution of the State Maritime and River Transport Service, as of February 21, 2022, the areas declared dangerous for navigation due to artillery and rocket firing by Russia have been canceled in accordance with their validity period from February 13 to February 19. Coastal warnings 41/22 42/22 are abolished. Navigation on the recommended routes 44,60 is open," the statement says.

According to the statement, Ukraine has now announced coastal warnings 72/22 on the exercises of units of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the region.

It is noted that the exercises do not limit civil navigation, passage through the abovementioned recommended routes and approach to ports in the Black Sea.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 10, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs protested against Russia's decision to block part of the Black and Azov Seas and the Kerch Strait under the pretext of conducting naval exercises.