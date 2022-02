The European Union has decided to deploy a consultative and training military mission in Ukraine.

The press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We agreed today that the European Union will deploy a consultative and training military mission in Ukraine. The parameters of this mission and the time of its deployment is yet to be specified, but the decision has been made in principle," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba commented on the results of the meeting of the EU Council of Foreign Ministers in Brussels (Belgium), in which he took part.

The minister stressed that the deployment of the mission would be an important political signal for the increase in the EU's presence in Ukraine and the start of cooperation in the military sector.

Kuleba also said that the EU is preparing a comprehensive proposal to strengthen the cybersecurity of Ukraine in response to an earlier appeal.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 21, Kuleba is staying in Belgium to participate in the EU Foreign Affairs Council as a special guest to inform European colleagues about the current security situation near the state border and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, as well as about the efforts of Ukraine and partners to reducing tension and intensifying the process of political and diplomatic settlement.