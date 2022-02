Reznikov Believes Russia Does Not Have Enough Contingent In Belarus To Attack Kyiv

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov believes that Russia does not have enough troops in Belarus to attack Kyiv from Belarus.

He announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“According to our data, there are 9,000 representatives of the Russian Armed Forces, plus equipment, including missile weapons, etc. But I want to say that such a contingent for those who say that there will be an attack on Kyiv from the Belarusian side, sorry, it sounds funny to me. But to threaten us, to scare us, to create a situation of such a kind of environment - yes, it works," Reznikov said.

He also noted that it was predicted in Ukraine that Russian troops would not leave Belarus after the exercises, because the military was brought from the Far East for several weeks not to train them for 10 days and return them back.

Also, according to Reznikov, "sudden" exercises in Transnistria did not come as a surprise.

Besides, the Minister announced his intention to have a telephone conversation with Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin on Monday.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 20, Russia and Belarus decided to continue joint military exercises.