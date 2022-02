The Luhansk Thermal Power Plant (Luhansk TPP, Schastia, Luhansk region) has suspended work due to the shelling of militants.

Serhii Haidai, head of the Luhansk Regional Administration, wrote this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Luhansk TPP has suspended work. Vrubivka and Schastia are under fire. People are without communications," he wrote.

According to him, Vrubivka is currently without electricity and natural gas, and people are in bomb shelters.

"Residential houses are damaged. The natural gas pipeline is damaged - 200 consumers are without natural gas supply. There is no access to restoration yet. The shelling does not subside. Schastia is without water, heat and light. The Russian invaders made four direct hits on the water intake… The collector of the heating system was broken in the area of the TPP checkpoint. Heat supply was stopped. The 110 kV line was broken. Electrical repairs were organized,” Haidai said.

He noted that there are damages on all power lines, coming from and to the Luhansk TPP.

"Now the power engineers are waiting for the cessation of shelling in order to carry out work to resume the operation of the station," the head of the Regional State Administration added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, seven residential buildings were damaged as a result of shelling by militants of population centers in Donetsk and Luhansk regions on February 20-21, there were no casualties among civilians.

The State Border Guard Service (SESU) announced the suspension of the operation of the Schastia entry-exit checkpoint due to the shelling by militants.