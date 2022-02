Ukraine Did Not Attack Temporarily Occupied Territories Nor It Send Subversion Group To Russia - Kuleba

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has refuted the information that Russia is spreading to justify its aggressive actions against Ukraine.

He wrote about this on the Twitter microblog, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I categorically refute the disinformation of the Russian Federation. Ukraine did not attack Donetsk, Luhansk; did not send saboteurs or armored personnel carriers across the border; did not fire at the territory of the Russian Federation or at the border checkpoint; did not commit sabotage," Kuleba wrote.

He stressed that Ukraine demands from Russia to immediately stop the "fake factory."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 19-20, the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security recorded 10 false reports about the situation in Donbas.

The Russian media claim that Russian servicemen killed five saboteurs who had allegedly crossed the state border from the territory of Ukraine.