7 Residential Buildings Damaged Due To Shelling By Militants Of Population Centers In Donetsk And Luhansk Regi

Seven residential buildings were damaged as a result of shelling by militants of population centers in Donetsk and Luhansk regions on February 20-21, there were no casualties among civilians.

Viktor Lysiuk, head of the group of the Joint Center for Civil-Military Cooperation of the Joint Forces Headquarters, announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the period from 4:00 p.m. on February 20 to 9:00 a.m. on February 21, 2022 alone, 19 shellings of civilian objects were carried out in the JFO. As a result of these shellings, seven residential buildings were damaged in the population centers: Malynove, Novoluhanske, Zalizne, Zaitseve, Staryi Aidar, Vodiane, Krasnohorivka and Pisky, Lisyuk said.

In total, over the past five days, 94 shellings of civilian objects were recorded in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

44 civilian houses were damaged, four educational institutions were destroyed, five critical infrastructure facilities were damaged, two civilians were injured and three civilians were shell-shocked.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 20, militants violated the ceasefire 80 times in the zone of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO), one Ukrainian soldier was wounded.