In 2021, the level of payment card fraud in Ukraine has increased.

The NBU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that the level of fraud in Ukraine over the past year has slightly increased, but compared to the EU countries it is much lower.

"If we compare Ukraine and Europe, then in Ukraine the indicator of relative damage from the total volume of transactions with payment cards is UAH 65 of losses per UAH 1 million, and in the EU countries, according to the European Central Bank, this figure is several times higher and reached EUR 360 losses per EUR 1 million,” the NBU said.

The growth of fraud occurred due to the intensification of fraud attempts on the Internet.

Thus, for UAH 1 million of debit transactions with payment cards made on the Internet, the amount of losses increased from UAH 61 (in 2020) to UAH 114 (in 2021).

At that, the average amount of a fraudulent transaction on the Internet remained almost unchanged and amounted to UAH 1,642 in 2021.

It is indicated that a significant amount of damage from illegal activities on the Internet is a global trend.

About 80% of appeals received by the National Bank from citizens of Ukraine regarding illegal actions with payment cards relate to social engineering, when bank customers disclose to scammers their card data, transaction confirmation codes, logins and passwords for entering the Internet and mobile banking, or transfer their own funds to fraudsters under influence.

"We analyze all citizens' appeals and work on them in order to systematically strengthen the protection of the rights of consumers of financial services and counteract new fraud schemes that have recently appeared," said Olha Lobaichuk, head of the Financial Consumer Protection Department of the NBU.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2020, the largest amount of fraudulent transactions was recorded on the Internet - UAH 96.8 million.