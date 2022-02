In the period of February 14-18, the National Bank of Ukraine bought USD 50 million and sold USD 503 million on the interbank foreign currency market.

The NBU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The central bank acquired USD 50 million at a uniform rate.

Besides, the NBU sold USD 110 million at a uniform rate, and USD 393 million using the Matching mechanism.

Since the start of the year, the NBU has sold USD 553.2 million and acquired USD 526.9 million at a uniform rate.

Using the Matching mechanism, it has sold USD 1,511 million and acquired USD 130 million.

At that, the NBU noted that the foreign exchange market is sensitive to changes in the information environment associated with geopolitical tensions, but the situation remains under control.

The available monetary instruments and the current volume of international reserves allow the National Bank to offset temporary surges.

The increased demand in the foreign exchange market on February 14-18 was still caused by the influence of the psychological factor associated with the deterioration of the information environment.

At the same time, the reaction of market participants was more moderate than in January 2022.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2021, the ministry attracted UAH 292.9 billion, USD 3,096 million, and EUR 783 million to the state budget from the placement of government domestic loan bonds.

In 2020, the Finance Ministry attracted UAH 258.8 billion, USD 3.9 billion, and EUR 845 million from the placement of government domestic loan bonds.

In 2019, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine attracted UAH 227.6 billion, USD 4.3 billion, and EUR 387 million from the placement of government domestic loan bonds.