Six people drowned after electric tricycle fell into ditch in east China

Six people drowned after an electric tricycle fell into a ditch in a village in Lide Town, Qiaocheng District of Bozhou City, east China's Anhui Province, said the local authorities.

This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

Police reported that, after on-site inspection and investigation, criminal cases are excluded. The investigation confirmed that a villager of riguozhuang natural village, and Qi, who came to visit relatives in his home, drank after lunch.

Ride an electric tricycle with Qi Moumou and his two families 4 A child went fishing in a local fish pond. Turn into the roadside ditch of the village production on the way. At present, the aftermath work is being carried out in an orderly manner.

Six people drowned after electric tricycle fell into ditch in east China. Photo by Xinhua.