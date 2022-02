Finding the secret of the most immersive Winter Olympics

Photo by Xinhua.

Continuing to take immersive production to an even higher level, the Olympic Broadcasting Service (OBS) offers Olympic Winter Games programs in live 8K Virtual Reality (VR) for the first time.

This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

We interview OBS technicians to see how the production line of 8K VR works.

The secret of the most immersive Winter Olympics. Video Produced by Xinhua Global Service.