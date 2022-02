The Donetsk Railway, a regional division of the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company, has restricted the operations of suburban passenger and freight trains in the Donetsk region due to artillery shelling from a non-government-controlled territory.

The Donetsk Railway announced this in a statement on Facebook, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Shelling began near the Skotovata railway station at about 08:00 a.m. It should be noted that repair and restoration works are being performed in this section of the Donetsk Railway. However, even after ceasefire guarantees were provided, they were not observed. All the work was stopped and workers were taken to shelters, which helped to avoid casualties," the statement said.

According to the statement, the Donetsk Railway is forced to temporarily restrict the movement of suburban passenger and freight trains to the Fenolna station (New York, Donetsk region) due to the unpredictability of the situation and the possibility of resumption of shelling.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrzaliznytsia has announced that the Kondrashivska-Nova locomotive depot (Stanytsia Luhanska, Luhansk region) has been damaged by artillery shells fired from non-government-controlled territories.

Militants violated the ceasefire in the zone of the Joint Forces Operations (JFO) 60 times on February 17. One soldier was injured and one soldier and two civilians were wounded.