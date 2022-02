The State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU) has advised that if you receive an "Attention All" signal or the sounds of an alert siren, turn on your TV or radio to get information about the cause of the signal and actions.

Oleh Stovolos, Deputy Head of the Department for Planning Civil Protection Measures, said this during a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“If a citizen heard the “Attention to All” signal or heard the sounds of a siren from the warning system located on the territory, he must turn on the radio or TV, which will transmit information about what happened and about the citizen’s actions in this situation. We are talking not only about the situation, if there is a military threat or if there is an emergency situation in the city, in particular an accident at a chemically hazardous plant, possibly flooding of the territories," Stovolos said.

He also noted that if a person is at home, he needs to close all windows, turn off the electricity supply, natural gas supply, collect an alarm suitcase, and if there is a real threat, then go to places of shelter.

Besides, if a person is on the street and heard this signal, he needs to go into any administrative building as soon as possible, possibly where there is a TV or radio, and get the same information that will be transmitted, and in the course of his movement, see if a hiding place is needed where he can hide safely.

"The directors (of schools) were informed that they should decide on their territory whether there is a basement in the school or not, if there is, given the large number of students, they plan that children of primary grades will be evacuated to the basement of the school first of all " Stovolos said.

He also noted that, given the data on the interactive map, school directors should identify objects located no further than 400-500 meters from the school, residential buildings, parking lots, underground passages, where they can take the children out and hide them safely for a while, if something happened.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 17, it was noted that in the event of an attack by Russian troops on Kyiv, the metro would operate six hours a day and transport only workers of critical infrastructure facilities.