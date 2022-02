Ukraine has refuted Russian propaganda reports about alleged Ukrainian offensive operations or sabotage in chemical production.

Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote about this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We categorically refute the reports of Russian propaganda about the alleged offensive operations of Ukraine or sabotage in the chemical industry. Ukraine does not carry out and does not plan any such actions in the Donbas," Kuleba wrote.

He stressed that Ukraine is fully committed to an exclusively diplomatic settlement of the situation.

Thus, Kuleba reacted to Russian media reports that the leadership of the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions (ORDLO) announced the evacuation of the entire civilian population to Russia, referring to increased shelling on the demarcation line and the alleged intention of the Ukrainian authorities to order the army to attack.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 17, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi said that in some population centers in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions (ORDLO), it is planned to evacuate the local population due to a possible escalation.

At that, Zaluzhnyi stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine strictly comply with the Minsk agreements and the norms of international humanitarian law and do not plan any offensive operations or shelling of civilians.