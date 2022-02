UN Security Council Members See No Signs Of De-Escalation, Despite Russia's Statements About Withdrawal Of Tro

Members of the United Nations (UN) Security Council confirmed that, despite Russia's statements about the withdrawal of troops from the state border of Ukraine, they see no signs of de-escalation.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Russian Federation initiated a discussion in the UN Security Council on the state of implementation of the Minsk agreements at a time when it continues to violate them. On the morning of February 17, illegal armed groups of the Russian Federation fired at the Ukrainian village of Stanytsia Luhanska with heavy weapons: shots from the occupied territory hit a kindergarten and damaged civilian infrastructure. That is why the delegation of Ukraine officially appealed to the UN Security Council with a demand to discuss the shelling of Stanytsia Luhanska by Russia at a meeting of the Security Council," the Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry notes that Ukraine's position remains unchanged: Russia's recognition of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR) will be tantamount to its deliberate withdrawal from the Minsk agreements.

The ministry also noted that the military build-up near the state border, the violation of the ceasefire in Donbas, the blocking of parts of the Black and Azov Seas by Russia under the pretext of naval exercises are elements of the Russian hybrid war against Ukraine.

UN Deputy Secretary-General Rosemary Di Carlo assured of her readiness to involve the "good offices" mechanism of the UN Secretary-General to prevent a possible new wave of armed conflict in Europe.

The Foreign Ministry notes that Ukraine continues to urge Russia, including from the rostrum of the UN Security Council, to take a constructive position on achieving progress within the existing negotiation formats.

"Otherwise, Russia will bear full responsibility for the destruction of the Minsk agreements and the process of peaceful settlement of the armed conflict," the head of the Ukrainian delegation stressed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 17, militants violated the ceasefire 60 times in the zone of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO), one Ukrainian military man was injured, one military man and two civilians were wounded.

In particular, the Russian occupation troops fired at Novotoshkivske, Vodiane, Trudovske, Starohnativka, Lobachove, Pivdenne, Mayorsk, Novoselivka Druha, Mariinka, Svitlodarsk, Luhanske, and Staryi Aidar.

The militants also fired at Troitske, Popasna, Zaitseve, Novozvanivka, Stanytsia Luhanska, Pesky, Holmovskyi, Khriaschevka, Size, Avdiivka, Shumy, Travneve, Nevelske, Donetske, Opytne, Hranitne, and Shyrokyne.

In addition, in Donetsk region, an enemy unmanned aerial vehicle, probably Orlan-10, was recorded crossing the collision line.

Also on February 17, enemy shelling damaged a kindergarten building, power lines, a gas pipeline, and destroyed two private houses in Stanytsia Luhanska.

Three employees of a preschool educational institution received contusions.

In addition, the armed formations of the Russian Federation fired artillery at the village of Vrubivka, damaging the building of a local general education school, a gas pipeline, and a private house.

Since the beginning of the current day, six violations of the ceasefire regime by militants have been recorded, four of them have been with the use of weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements.

The Russian occupation troops fired on: Bolotne, Novohnativka, Starohnativka, Chermalyk, and Shumy.

There are no casualties among the military personnel of the Joint Forces as a result of the actions of militants on Friday.

Three civilians received shell shock as a result of an enemy shell hit a kindergarten in Stanytsia Luhanska.