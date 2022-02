Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov supports the legalization of weapons.

He announced this during an hour of questions to the government in the Verkhovna Rada, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I am convinced that this should be done (legalize weapons), because in Ukraine there is no law that regulates the circulation of weapons in principle, we only regulate this by departmental acts," he said.

Reznikov believes that the parliament will adopt a law that will normalize this.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 42 Members of Parliament propose the parliament legalize civilian firearms.