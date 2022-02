Number Of Russian Troopers Near Ukraine’s Borders Up From 130,000 To 149,000, Further Build-Up Expected – Rezn

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov notes that the number of Russian military has grown near Ukraine’s borders from 130,000 in January to 149,000 as of now, further build-up is being expected.

He said this during the hour of questions to the Government at the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He also noted that as far as military drills in Belarus and other regions and in the Black Sea are currently in an active phase, major number of troops had already been drawn to the Ukrainian borders.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 28, the defense minister said that the number of Russian military had risen from 110,000 in December to 130,000 as of January 28.