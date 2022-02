The United States Embassy in Ukraine considers the shelling of a kindergarten in Stanytsia Luhanska a violation of the Minsk agreements by Russia.

The embassy wrote this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“This attack, as with so many others, is a heinous Russian violation of the Minsk Agreements and again demonstrates Russia’s disregard for Ukrainian civilians on both sides of the line of contact. Russia's shelling of Stanytsia Luhanska in Ukrainian government-controlled territory in Donbas hit a kindergarten, injured two teachers, and knocked out power in the village. The aggressor in Donbas is clear - Russia,” the statement reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, militants violated the ceasefire regime 47 times in the zone of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) as of 7 p.m. on Thursday, one military and two civilians were wounded, one military was injured.

Earlier, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the U.S. did not see the withdrawal of Russian troops from the borders of Ukraine and still had information that Russia was preparing to attack Ukraine in the coming days.