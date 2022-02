The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Vice President of the European Commission Josep Borrell says that the EU condemns the shelling of a kindergarten in Stanytsia Luhanska (Luhansk region) by militants.

This is indicated in a statement by Borrell on the website of the EU, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The European Union strongly condemns the shelling of a kindergarten in Stanytsia Luhanska. Such indiscriminate shelling of civilian infrastructure is absolutely unacceptable and is a clear violation of the ceasefire and the Minsk agreements," the statement says.

It was emphasized that the European Union calls for an immediate end to the ongoing escalation of violence and expresses gratitude to Ukraine for its continued restraint.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Security Service of Ukraine opened criminal proceedings on the fact of shelling by militants of the population centers of Stanytsia Luhanska and Vrubivka in Luhansk region.