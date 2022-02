Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Up 4.8% To 34,938, Number Of Deaths Up 8.9% To 282 On February 17

On February 17, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 34,938 over February 16 to 4,672,198, and the number of deaths increased by 282 over February 16 to 104,106; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 4.8%, and the number of new deaths increased by 8.9%.

The Health Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, as of the morning of February 18, a total of 4,672,198 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases were registered in Ukraine; the number included 104,106 deaths; 3,896,009 had recovered.

On February 17, a total of 34,938 new disease cases were recorded, 282 people died, and 29,254 people recovered.

Therefore, as of February 17, the number of newly infected people was higher than that of those recovered (34,938 vs 29,254).

At the same time, on February 17, a total of 3,323 coronavirus-infected people were hospitalized, up 1.2% over February 16.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 16, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 33,330 over February 15 to 4,637,260, and the number of deaths increased by 259 over February 15 to 103,824; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 5.8%, and the number of new deaths decreased by 16.5%.

On February 15, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 31,513 over February 14 to 4,603,930, and the number of deaths increased by 310 over February 14 to 103,565; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 6%, and the number of new deaths increased by 1.6%.