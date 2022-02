The Economist: Gennadiy Trukhanov is a former military man, and it is comfortable for him to take the helm in

In Odesa, a plan for the defense of a million-plus city in the event of military aggression is being developed. This is reported in the British weekly newspaper The Economist.

As reported, on February 10th, The Economist representatives were present as the city’s mayor, Gennadiy Trukhanov, presided over a meeting of local municipal and defence officials in the Odesa City Council. High on the agenda was replacing standard Soviet-era air filtration systems in the city’s 353 bomb shelters.

“German officials have offered help and the mayor said help was needed. American officials have also asked Ukraine’s mayors what they need: Odesa plans to ask for emergency communications equipment”, it is said in the article.

According to the authors of the article, the mayor of Odesa, Gennadiy Trukhanov, is a former military man, and it is convenient for him to take the helm in a crisis. “We have not asked anyone to come here and I would ask Mr Putin not to do it,” the city’s mayor is quoted as saying.