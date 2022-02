More than 19,000 fraud cases were reported in Hong Kong in 2021, an increase of 24 per cent from the previous year, the police said.

The police said that under the Covid-19 pandemic situation, more people and organisations have turned to contact online or multimedia channels, and scammers also used the Internet and social media platforms to commit crimes, reports Xinhua news agency.

