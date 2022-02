Decision On Refusal To Join NATO Should Be Made By Referendum - Arakhamia

Chairperson of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada David Arakhamia believes that the decision to refuse to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) should be made by the people at an all-Ukrainian referendum.

He announced this to journalists, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Are you asking me (as the head of the faction)? This is definitely not a decision of a faction, not of MPs, this is a decision of the Ukrainian people. If such a decision should be made, then, I think, through a national referendum," he answered the question whether Ukraine could theoretically refuse to join NATO, as prescribed in the Constitution, so that there would be no escalation with Russia.

In his opinion, no one in the Verkhovna Rada will take responsibility for resolving such an issue of the country's geopolitical course.

Arakhamia noted that no one is going to hold such a referendum now, including President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy says many leaders are hinting to Ukraine that it does not need to raise the issue of membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.