The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has appealed to all international partners to immediately condemn the shelling by militants of Stanytsia Luhanska and Vrubivka in Luhansk region.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced this at a press conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As of 3 p.m., 42 shellings took place today. We have already appealed to all international partners with a call to immediately condemn this serious violation of the Minsk agreements by Russia," Kuleba said.

He said that soon a meeting of the UN Security Council will begin in New York, where this issue will also be discussed.

The Minister stressed that the main thing now is to record for the whole world that these shells came from those occupied territories of Ukraine that are controlled by Russia, since now Russian propaganda is trying to accuse Ukraine of shelling.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Thursday, February 17, a shell of militants hit the courtyard of the Vrubivka Lyceum in Luhansk region, where there were 30 students and 14 staff members.

The SSU opened a case on the shelling of Stanytsia Luhanska and Vrubivka in Luhansk region by militants.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that the shelling of a kindergarten in Stanytsia Luhanska (Luhansk region) by pro-Russian forces is a big provocation, it is important that diplomats and the mission of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) remain in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian delegation in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) asks the representative of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe in this contact group to convene extraordinary consultations of the working group and a meeting of the TCG due to the shelling of Stanytsia Luhanska and Vrubivka in Luhansk region by militants.